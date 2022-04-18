Sensex Tanks 1,172 Points, Nifty Closes at 17,173 Amid Inflation Spike

Seeing a sharp plunge of 1,172.19 points, Sensex closed at 57,166.74 on Monday, 18 April, while Nifty tanked 302 points to 17,173.65.

Sensex, which opened by 57,338.58, saw a 2 percent fall at the time of closing on Monday. Similarly, Nifty, which had opened at 17,183.45, closed at a dip of 1.73 percent.

Trading at 663 on NSE, Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd recorded a 4.08 percent decline, while Wipro, closing at 540.55 INR, was down by 3.34 percent.

Zomato, standing at 83.20 on NSE, was down by 0.70 percent at closing.