Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Tracking Dip in Reliance & SBI Stocks

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower, led by the declines in Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19 percent to 41,600 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.15 percent to 12,253.

The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index traded little changed. The market breadth, however, was tilted in favour of buyers. About 680 stocks advanced and 664 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

Six out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 0.52 percent gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty PSU bank Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.5 percent.