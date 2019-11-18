Opening Bell: Sensex Sheds 69.6 Pts, Nifty Declines to 12232.40
The Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Tuesday, 31 December due to declines of HDFC twins.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15 percent to 41,490 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.18 percent to 12,234. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.13 percent, BloombergQuint reported.
All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 1.4 percent gain.
The top gainers are NTPC, TCS and Tata Motors while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HDFC dragged. The most active stocks are Tata Motors, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tourism Finance and TCS, according to Moneycontrol.
Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee opened at 71.26 against Monday's close of 71.31.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint & Moneycontrol.)