Opening Bell: Sensex Sheds 69.6 Pts, Nifty Declines to 12232.40

All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 1.4 percent gain.

The top gainers are NTPC, TCS and Tata Motors while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HDFC dragged. The most active stocks are Tata Motors, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Tourism Finance and TCS, according to Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee opened at 71.26 against Monday's close of 71.31.