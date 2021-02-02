Sensex Soars 752 Pts to 49,352, Nifty Over 14,500 After Budget Day
On Monday, Sensex and Nifty had their best Budget-day rally since 1997.
Sensex soared 751.66 points to 49,352.27 in the opening session, while Nifty climbed 222.65 points to 14,503.85 on Tuesday, 2 February, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.
This is the second consecutive day that the markets have opened higher. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty had their best Budget-day rally since 1997.
In her speech in Parliament, Sitharaman said this year's Budget was based on six pillars, with the health budget witnessing a massive jump of nearly 137 percent at Rs 2,23,846 crore.
A sharp increase in capital expenditure for the next fiscal at Rs 5.54 lakh crore has been proposed.
Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for the FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the GDP, while for FY22, it has been estimated at 6.8 percent, the finance minister said.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
