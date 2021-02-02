Sensex Soars 752 Pts to 49,352, Nifty Over 14,500 After Budget Day

In her speech in Parliament, Sitharaman said this year's Budget was based on six pillars, with the health budget witnessing a massive jump of nearly 137 percent at Rs 2,23,846 crore.

A sharp increase in capital expenditure for the next fiscal at Rs 5.54 lakh crore has been proposed.

Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit for the FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 percent of the GDP, while for FY22, it has been estimated at 6.8 percent, the finance minister said.