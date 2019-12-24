Sensex, Nifty Little Changed At Opening Bell

Indian equity benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade. The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE nifty 50 traded little changed at 41,650 and 12,266 respectively. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.12 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 858 stocks advanced and 580 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

Nine out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Media Index’s 0.44 percent gain. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.28 percent.