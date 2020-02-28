Markets Tank: Sensex Plummets Over 1,000 Points, Nifty at 11,321

Sensex on Friday, 28 February plummeted 1,083.85 points to 38,661.81 in opening session amid global selloff while Nifty tanked 312 points to 11,321.30.

According to BloombergQuint, the broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell as much as 2.8 percent. The indices were tracking the negative cues from the global peers amid fears about the coronavirus.

Global shares are on course for the worst week since the 2008 crisis, down more than 10 percent from this month’s peak. The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers, BQ reported.

About 1,259 stocks declined and 201 shares advanced on National Stock Exchange. All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 3.8 percent fall.