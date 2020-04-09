Markets in Green: Sensex Up 739 Pts to 30,633; Nifty at 8,920

Sensex rallied 739 points to 30,633 in the opening session while Nifty surged 171 points to 8,920 on Thursday, 9 April, as Indian equity markets had a strong start to the final session of this truncated week, tracking positive cues from Wall Street.

Benchmark indices are set to snap a seven-week losing streak.

All of the 30 constituents of Sensex opened with gains.