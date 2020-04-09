Markets in Green: Sensex Up 739 Pts to 30,633; Nifty at 8,920
Sensex rallied 739 points to 30,633 in the opening session while Nifty surged 171 points to 8,920 on Thursday, 9 April, as Indian equity markets had a strong start to the final session of this truncated week, tracking positive cues from Wall Street.
Benchmark indices are set to snap a seven-week losing streak.
All of the 30 constituents of Sensex opened with gains.
All sectoral indices opened with gains led by the Nifty Pharma index which gained 4 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, and Metal indices gained close to 3 percent.
At the start of the trade, 1,104 stocks traded with gains while 223 stocks were declining.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
