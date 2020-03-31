Sensex Surges Above 870 Points to 29,316, Nifty at 8,480.95

Sensex on Tuesday, 31 March, spiked 876.48 points to 29,316.80 in opening session while Nifty jumped 199.85 points to 8,480.95, as the nation entered its seventh day of the lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BloombergQuint, Indian equity markets recovered most of Monday's losses, opening with strong gains. Markets tracked positive cues from the US and most of the Asia Pacific.

All sectoral indices have opened with gains, according to BQ. Auto, Metal, Pharma and Realty indices are up over 2 percent each. 1,113 stocks have opened with gains while 295 stocks have opened with declines.

(With Inputs from PTI and BQ.)