Markets in Red: Sensex Drops 306 Points to 30,853; Nifty Above 9k

Sensex dropped 306 points to 30,853 in the opening session, while Nifty fell 54 points to 9,057 on Monday, 13 April, as equity markets opened on a volatile note with focus being on stock-specific activity at the start of another truncated week.

Both benchmark indices snapped a seven-week losing streak during the previous trading week, posting gains of close to 13 percent each, although the week gone by had only three trading sessions.