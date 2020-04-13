Markets in Red: Sensex Drops 306 Points to 30,853; Nifty Above 9k
Sensex dropped 306 points to 30,853 in the opening session, while Nifty fell 54 points to 9,057 on Monday, 13 April, as equity markets opened on a volatile note with focus being on stock-specific activity at the start of another truncated week.
Both benchmark indices snapped a seven-week losing streak during the previous trading week, posting gains of close to 13 percent each, although the week gone by had only three trading sessions.
All sectoral indices barring the Pharma index (up 1.5 percent) and metal index (up 0.6 percent) opened with losses.
Markets breadth remained in favour of gainers, with 991 stocks having opened with gains and 502 stocks declining.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)