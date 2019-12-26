Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Swing in the Open

Indian equity benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade. The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 traded little changed at 41,442 and 12,207.80 respectively. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index, too, traded flat.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 857 stocks advanced and 578 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

Seven out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Pharma Index’s 0.1 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Metal Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.14 percent.