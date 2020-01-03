Sensex Down 100 Points, Nifty Below 12,250 as Oil Prices Surge
The Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday, 3 January, as crude oil prices spiked after reports that the US military killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
Auto sales in December also affected the markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent to 41,501 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.3 percent to 12,241.70. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.2 percent, according to BloombergQuint.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 759 shares declined and 716 stocks advanced on the National Stock Exchange.
Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 0.79 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.3 percent.
Major gainers on the indices are Gail, ONGC, TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, while the losers are Zee Ent, BPCL, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and SBI, Moneycontrol reported.
Meanwhile, the oil prices surged as high as 4 percent, before paring those gains.
Brent crude was up 2.88 percent to 68.14 dollar per barrel, while US crude rose 2.70 percent to 62.82 dollar per barrel, according to CNBC.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint, Moneycontrol & CNBC.)
