Sensex Down 100 Points, Nifty Below 12,250 as Oil Prices Surge

The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 759 shares declined and 716 stocks advanced on the National Stock Exchange.

Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 0.79 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.3 percent.

Major gainers on the indices are Gail, ONGC, TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech, while the losers are Zee Ent, BPCL, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and SBI, Moneycontrol reported.