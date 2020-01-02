Opening Bell: Sensex Rises 100 Points, Nifty Above 12,200
The Indian equity benchmarks opened higher extending gains for the second consecutive trading session on Thursday, 2 January, BloombergQuint reported.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 931 stocks advanced and 506 shares declined on the National Stock Exchange.
Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty Metal Index’s 1 percent advance. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Media Index was the top sectoral loser, down 1 percent.
Major gainers on the indices are Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, Titan and UPL, Moneycontrol reported.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 71.25 against the US dollar on Thursday, versus previous close of 71.22.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and Moneycontrol.)
