Sensex, Nifty See Small Decline a Day After Meta Loses $237 Billion

While Zomato saw a fall of 0.70 percent at 9:45 am on Friday, PayTM was up 0.74 percent at INR 951.50.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>As global markets take a beating, Sensex fell by 1,222 points to <br>56,628.36 on Thursday, 27 January.</p></div>
A day after tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook) saw an unprecedented single-day plunge of 26 percent – over $237 billion – in its stock, Sensex saw a decline of 0.098 percent on Friday, 4 February, morning.

The 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 58,918.65 at the opening, while Nifty, down by 0.034 percent, traded at 17,554.25.

While Zomato saw a fall of 0.70 percent, trading at INR 96.40 on the NSE index at 9:45 am on Friday, PayTM was up 0.74 percent at INR 951.50.

Fashion e-commerce company Nykaa saw an incline of 0.29 percent, while Wipro was down 0.54 percent at INR 575.15.

ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the NSE and BSE indices.

Reliance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Bajaj Auto, and Wipro were among the top losers.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up 8,705.19 points up on Friday morning, trading at 27,88,565.30 .

Consequent to the crash on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally lost 23.34 percent of his net worth. At $87.7 billion, he slipped to the 12th position in the Forbes real-time billionaires index – marginally behind India's Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

