Markets Open Flat: Sensex at 41,120, Nifty Tests 12,000

Indian stocks fluctuated between gains and losses in the opening trade on Thursday, 23 January.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 traded little changed at 41,120 and 12,105 respectively. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.05 percent, reported Bloomberg Quint.

The major gainer on the indices are Axis Bank, L&T, IOC, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and HCL Tech , while losers are ICICI Bank, Cipla, Zee Ent, Bharti Infratel and Power Grid.

(With inputs from Bloomberg Quint and Moneycontrol)