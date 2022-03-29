SEC Charges 7 Indian-Origin Techies for Insider Trading Worth $1 Million

Seven Indian-origin people in California were charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on Tuesday, 29 March, with insider trading via a scheme and making illegal profits worth over $1 million, reported PTI.

According to the SEC’s complaint, three people identified as Hari Prasad Sure (34), Lokesh Lagudu (31) and Chotu Prabhu Tej Pulagam (29) are friends and worked as software engineers at a California-based cloud computing company Twilio.

The three colleagues at Twilio had access to various databases relevant to the company’s reporting of revenue.