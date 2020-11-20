SEBI Moves SC Asking Sahara Group to Deposit Dues of Rs 62,600 Cr

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court asking it to direct Sahara conglomerate chief Subrata Roy and two of his companies to deposit Rs 62,600 crore that the market regulator says is due to investors, reported news agency Reuters.

SEBI told the apex court that the amount due to investors had had ballooned to Rs 62,600 crore, after Sahara India Parivar and two if its companies allegedly failed to comply with court orders in 2012 and 2015, which had asked it to deposit the amount collected from investors along with 15 percent annual interest.