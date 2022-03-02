SEBI Didn't Dilute NSE Orders, Acted Per Its Remit: Outgoing Chief Ajay Tyagi

Outgoing SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday, 2 March, that the market regulator acted as per its understanding in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case, in which its former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna was running the largest stock exchange based on the decisions of a 'yogi'.

He said, "We came out with orders within our remit and understanding," and denied any 'dilution' of orders in the matter, reported PTI.

After handing over the charges to his successor after a five-year term, Madhabi Puri Buch, he said: