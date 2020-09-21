SBI VRS Scheme 2020: Check Eligibility, Scheme, Salary, Benefits

The State Bank of India has planned to introduce a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its employees who have expressed making a strategic shift in their vocation due to professional growth limitations, mobility issues, physical health conditions or family situations.

Named as the “Second Inning Tap VRS-2020”, a total of 11,565 officers and 18,625 staff will be able to avail the SBI VRS scheme. Even if 30% of the eligible employees decide to go for the new scheme, the bank will save around Rs 2,170.85 crore.

"While our commitment towards our valued employees remains unshakable, we are deeply desirous of skilling the unemployed youth of the country, as is evidenced by the fact that we are the only Bank in the country which has onboarded Apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Scheme of Govt of India," the bank said in a statement.