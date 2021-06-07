SBI’s Special ‘WeCare’ Fixed-Deposit Scheme to End on 30 June

The State Bank of India (SBI) will end its 'WeCare' fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens on 30 June 2021.

So, in order to avail its benefits, senior citizens can apply for the same by 30 June.

The 'WeCare' scheme was launched by SBI on 12 May 2020. The purpose of the scheme was to protect income of the senior citizens by providing them higher interest rates on their fixed deposits. Since the launch, the deadline for the same has been extended thrice.