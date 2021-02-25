SBI Recurring Deposit Scheme: All You Need to Know About It

In case you are looking for a scheme to invest your monthly savings, State Bank of India’s Recurring Deposit scheme may help you.

According to SBI’s official website, “Recurring Deposit is a product to provide a person with an opportunity to build up saving through regular monthly deposits of fixed sum over a period of time.”

A recurring deposit account should be opened for a minimum of twelve months. However, it can go on till a maximum of one twenty months. A minimum amount of Rs 100 needs to be deposited every month.