SBI, PNB, BOI & Other Publics Sector Banks Start Doorstep Services
Customers need to register themselves on Doorstep banking app in order to avail such services.
The pandemic has made it difficult for us to step out of our homes. Keeping this in mind, many Public Sector Banks (PSB) have decided to provide Doorstep Banking Services (DBS).
These Public Sector Banks include State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind bank.
Doorstep Banking Services Will Include:
1) Non-Financial Services
Pick up service from customer and delivery to branch
- Cheques/Instruments for Clearing/Collection
- Requisition of new Cheque Book
- Standing Instructions Request
- IT/Govt/GST Challan with Cheque
- Digital Life Certificate (through Jeevan Pramaan App)
Delivery Services (Pick up from Branch and deliver to Customer)
- Term Deposit Advice
- Account Statement
- TDS & Form 16 Certificate issuance
- Pre-paid instrument / Gift Card
- Demand Draft, Pay Orders
2) Financial Services
- Cash Pick up (Deposit)
- Cash Delivery (Withdrawal)
Minimum Rs 1,000 needs to be deposited or withdrawn to avail cash pick up or cash delivery services. The maximum amount is currently capped at Rs 10,000.
Customers need to register themselves on Doorstep banking app through mobile or on laptop/desktop in order to avail such services.
Here is How You can Request for DBS After Registration
- Log in Doorstep Banking App and select the bank.
- Put your account number/PIN and submit.
- On validation, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
- Enter the OTP and submit the ‘confirm’ button.
- On successful OTP validation, the App displays Bank Name, Account No (masked), Name, A/c Type and Branch Name.
- Select the service request you want, number of instruments and address for pick up.
- Branches within 10 km radius of the pickup address are displayed on the screen. You have to select the branch, preferred time slot for the agent to pick/deliver the instrument.
- Verify the Service Request information along with service charges displayed on the screen.
- On verification, a Service Request No is generated and you will get a notification via SMS about the assigned agent with the details like, Agent name, Agent photo, contact information, time for Pick up/Delivery & Service Code).
The charges for the doorstep services will be debited from your account. Currently the charges for SBI customers are Rs 75 plus GST per service.
