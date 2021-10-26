SBI OTP Based ATM Cash Withdrawal: Here's How it Works
SBI's OTB based cash withdrawal facility has been active since January 2020.
SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal: India's leading public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) offers a one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal facility to its customers. The OTP is a four-digit number that authenticates the user for a single transaction.
The OTP based cash withdrawal facility was activated by the bank in January 2020 to safeguard its customers from falling prey to fraudsters, reported Mint.
"Our OTP based cash withdrawal system for transactions at SBI ATMs is vaccination against fraudsters. Protecting you from frauds will always be our topmost priority," tweeted SBI.
This facility requires the SBI debit card holders to enter the OTP sent to their register mobile number, along with the card pin, in order to withdraw a cash of amount of Rs 10,000 or more.
Here's How OTP Based Cash Withdrawal Works
Enter your debit card in the ATM machine.
Enter your debit card pin.
Enter the amount your want to withdraw.
An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
Enter that OTP in the ATM machine and proceed.
Collect the cash and take your debit card.
SBI further states that the OTP based cash withdrawal system will protect SBI card holders from unauthorised cash withdrawals.
Therefore, customers are required to carry their mobile phones with their registered mobile number while transacting at SBI ATMs.
