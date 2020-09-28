SBI Mega E-Auction for Properties: Check Eligibility and Guides

State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting an electronic auction for mortgage properties – both commercial and residential – on Wednesday, 30 September. Under this auction, individuals will have a chance to bid and possibly win a property at a lower price than the existing market rate.

“We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank/attached by Court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions. We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location etc, including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning,” the bank said in a statement online.