SBI Life's Heart-Warming Campaign Shows The Beauty Of 'Responsible Ambition'

SBI Life Insurance's latest campaign, #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro, has struck a powerful emotional chord with the public by highlighting the importance of fulfilling one's dreams while balancing family responsibilities. The campaign celebrates the mindset of "responsible ambition" and showcases individuals who have pursued their passions with vigor and zeal, all while taking care of their loved ones.

The campaign's heart-warming video tells the story of Rishabh, who quit his job to follow his dream of starting his own venture, despite the arrival of his first child. Rishabh's unwavering dedication and hard work are an inspiration to us all, as he relentlessly works to create prototypes and pitch presentations for investors, all while providing financial security for his family. His daughter is moved by her father's unwavering determination and, following in his footsteps, presents a prototype she created at the age of 16, echoing the campaign's powerful message, "Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karke Dikhao."

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR at SBI Life, says “SBI Life has always been extremely inquisitive to understand the evolving needs of consumers. Today, a wave of ‘responsible ambition’ is fuelling consumers across the nation, where co-existence of personal ambitions and family responsibilities is becoming the norm. Our latest integrated campaign #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro, emphasizes on the importance of accomplishing one’s dreams and setting an example in the eyes of our loved ones, inspiring them to follow their own dreams, while simultaneously fulfilling existing & evolving responsibilities. We hope the campaign gives direction to individuals, liberating them to pursue their dreams, by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones.”

He further added, “We, at SBI Life, strongly stand by our brand philosophy - ‘ApneLiye, ApnoKe Liye’ and encourage individuals to follow their hearts and make their dreams come true while looking after the financial needs of their family. #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro, an integrated campaign, thus is an effort, to encapsulate this belief of having a balance in life for personal ambitions and family responsibility.”

The #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro campaign has been adapted into 12 different languages and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences across the country. It is a powerful reminder that, with dedication and hard work, it is possible to achieve one's dreams while also fulfilling one's responsibilities to family and society. SBI Life Insurance's brand philosophy of 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’ and the campaign's message of hope and inspiration serve as a rallying cry for individuals to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on their families and communities.