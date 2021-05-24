SBI Employees May Get Performance-Linked Incentives: Report

India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India is likely to provide 15 days' pay as performance-linked incentive for the previous fiscal year to all its employees.

The employees are entitled to get this incentive as per the wage agreement signed with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in November 2020. According to the agreement, employees of public sector banks would get incentives if their bank reports annual growth in operating profit and positive net profit.

If a bank reports an increase of 5-10 percent in its operating profit, then its employees will get incentive of 5 days' salary. They will get an incentive of 10 days' salary if the jump is reported between 10-15 percent, 15 days' salary if it is more than 15 percent, reported Times of India.