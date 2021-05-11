SBI Customers Can Now Transfer Account To Another Branch Online

India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new feature to put an end to the hassle of visiting the bank branch to transfer an account to another other branch. The decision has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in India.

Now, customers of State Bank of India can transfer their account from one branch to another from the comfort of their homes. SBI has made this work online. This can be done using SBI digital services like YONO SBI, YONO Lite, and Online SBI.

This information was uploaded by SBI on its Twitter handle. It urged the customers to avoid visiting banks for transfer of accounts, and instead use contactless digital services for the same.