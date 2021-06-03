SBI Asks Customers to Link PAN with Aadhar Card by 30 June

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 31 June, asked its customers to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar Cards.

"We advise our customers to link their Permanent Account N​umber (PAN) with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," the bank tweeted.

The bank further clarified that it is mandatory to link PAN card and Aadhaar card by 30 June 2021.

If the customers fail to link the same, then their PAN will be rendered inoperative/ inactive and cannot be quoted for conducted specifies transactions.