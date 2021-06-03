SBI Asks Customers to Link PAN with Aadhar Card by 30 June
SBI: Earlier, the last date to link PAN and Aadhar Card was 31 March, which was later extended to 30 June 2021.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 31 June, asked its customers to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar Cards.
"We advise our customers to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service," the bank tweeted.
The bank further clarified that it is mandatory to link PAN card and Aadhaar card by 30 June 2021.
If the customers fail to link the same, then their PAN will be rendered inoperative/ inactive and cannot be quoted for conducted specifies transactions.
Earlier, the last date to link PAN and Aadhar Card was 31 March, which was later extended by the Income Tax Department to 30 June 2021, due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The official press note released on 31 March reads, "Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021."
Customers can link their Aadhaar card to PAN card on Income Tax Department's portal.
But the IT department is going to launch its new e-filing portal (http://incometax.gov.in) on 7 June 2021. So in preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, will not be available to taxpayers as well as external stakeholders for a brief period of six days, from 1 to 6 June 2021.
