SBI Digital Services To Be Unavailable For 2 hours on 17 June

India's leading public sector bank (PSB) State Bank of India (SBI) has released an alert regarding the unavailability of the bank's online services.

The bank said that the internet banking, YONO, YONO lite, and UPI services will not be available from 12:30 am to 2:30 am on Thursday, 17 June. These services will be unavailable because the bank will be undertaking maintenance activities during these hours.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it added.