Rupee Plunges to Record Low of 74.50 Amid Coronavirus Fears
The Indian rupee tumbled to 74.50 against the US dollar to hit an all-time low on Friday, 13 March, amid the coronavirus outbreak which further sent the stocks into a bear market.
The domestic currency opened 19 paise lower at 74.41 per dollar against previous close of 74.22.
It further tumbled to cross 11 October 2018 level of 74.48.
Sensex tanked 2,548.94 points to 30,229.20 in the opening session on Friday while Nifty was down 729.95 points to 8,860.20
The Indian equities had entered a bear market on Thursday as foreigners pulled $2.7 billion from the country’s equities this month.
In a statement on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said that it is closely monitoring the global situation and is ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the normal functioning of financial markets.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
