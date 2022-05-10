Rupee Makes Slight Gains After All-Time Low, Finishes at 77.32 per Dollar

The rupee bounced back after hitting a record-breaking low in the previous session, and finished at 77.32 against the dollar on Tuesday, 10 May.

However, the Indian currency was still weaker than its opening earlier in the day, which was marked at 77.27.

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range after falling to fresh all-time lows yesterday. Broader strength in the dollar against its major crosses kept the rupee weighed down," NDTV quoted Forex & Bullion Analyst Gaurang Somaiya as saying.

On Monday, the rupee closed at the new all-time low of 77.50, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a widening trade deficit. Earlier in the day, the Indian rupee had fallen past the 77 per dollar mark for the first time in early trade.

Forex traders have also that risk appetite has weakened amidst escalating concerns over inflation and may trigger more rate hikes by the global central banks.