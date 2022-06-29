Rupee Breaches 79 per Dollar Level for the First Time Ever

The rupee breached the 79 per dollar level, provisionally, for the first time ever on Wednesday, 29 June, marking the sixth straight session of all-time weak levels.

The currency depreciated 19 paise to a record low close of 79.04 per dollar, provisionally.

This comes amid apprehensions about exaggerated oil prices and inflation, and their impact on emerging market assets.

Earlier on Wednesday, the currency opened at a low of 78.86 against the dollar, as renewed focus on the weak economic outlook prompted losses on Asian currencies and shares, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

He said, "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could be present to curb volatility, but the strength of crude oil could cap appreciation bias."

A day before, the rupee had plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 against the US dollar.