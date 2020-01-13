Retail Inflation Jumps to 7.3% in Dec, Crosses RBI’s Comfort Level
Retail inflation jumped sharply to 7.35 percent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to high food prices, a government data showed on Monday, 13 January.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.11 percent in December 2018 and 5.54 percent in November 2019.

As per the government data, the food inflation rose to 14.12 percent in December as against (-) 2.65 percent in the same month of 2018. It was 10.01 percent in November 2019.

The central government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to keep inflation in the range of 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on the either side.

