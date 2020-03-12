Retail Inflation Cools to 6.58% in February

The inflation in the food basket was 10.81 per cent in February 2020, lower from 13.63 percent in the previous month, as per the CPI data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). However, the inflation in the 'fuel and light' segment almost doubled to 6.36 percent in February over the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation at around 4 percent.