RIL Retail Acquires 96% Holding in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 Cr

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Private Limited (UrbanLadder) for a cash consideration of Rs 182.12 crore.



The investment represents 96 percent holding in the equity share capital of Urban Ladder. RRVL has a further option of acquiring the balance stake, taking its shareholding to 100 percent of the equity share capital of Urban Ladder.

RRVL proposes to make a further investment of up to Rs 75 crore. The further investment is expected to be completed by December 2023.