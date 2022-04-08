RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4% for 11th Time in a Row

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has also decided to remain accommodative in their monetary policy stance while focussing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within target going forward while supporting growth.

The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate also remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.

Further, the width of Liquidity Adjustment Facility will be restored to 50 basis points, the position that prevailed before the pandemic, Das stated.