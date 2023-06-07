RBI Monetary Policy: Date & Time; Where To Watch RBI Press Conference Live?

According to several reports by analysts and economists, the policy repo rate this year may remain constant at 6.5 percent to promote the gradual easing of inflation. Also, the policy stance may be kept as the "Withdrawal of Accommodation" by the members of the MCP panel. This means that the RBI's MPC will remain in a 'pause mode' and there will be no change in the interest rates for time being.

In the previous RBI Monetary Policy review meeting that was held in the month of 6 April 2023, the repo rate was kept unchanged at 6.50 percent. Also, the reverse repo rate was fixed at 3.50 percent. The decision was concordant with an aim to gauge the hike rates that were done so far.