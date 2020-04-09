‘COVID-19 Hanging Over Future Like a Spectre’: RBI Report
The COVID-19 pandemic is hanging over the future "like a spectre", the Reserve Bank of India said in its Monetary Police Report released on Thursday, 9 April, according to BloombergQuint.
"Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for growth for 2020-21 was looking up... The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered this outlook," the central bank was quoted as saying in its report.
The report comes at a time when India is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Businesses and industries have been hit, and scores of migrant workers find themselves without jobs or income due to the lockdown.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and NDTV.)
