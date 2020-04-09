‘COVID-19 Hanging Over Future Like a Spectre’: RBI Report

The COVID-19 pandemic is hanging over the future "like a spectre", the Reserve Bank of India said in its Monetary Police Report released on Thursday, 9 April, according to BloombergQuint.

"Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for growth for 2020-21 was looking up... The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered this outlook," the central bank was quoted as saying in its report.

The report comes at a time when India is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Businesses and industries have been hit, and scores of migrant workers find themselves without jobs or income due to the lockdown.