Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
The reverse repo rate also remains the same at 3.3 percent
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, 6 August, announced that the repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent.
The reverse repo rate also remains the same at 3.3 percent, he announced after the bimonthly policy review.
His address comes amid the Indian as well as the global economy facing a slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.
