RBI Governor Announces LTRO 2.0, Reverse Repo Rate Cut to 3.75%

The rupee fell by 0.55 percent to a new record low of 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, losing over 30 percent since January.

This is the second time that the governor is addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from 25 March. The lockdown has been extended till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus, as the economy continues to take a hit.

On 27 March, RBI cut the repo rate by a record 75 basis points to a 15-year-low of 4.40 percent. It was the steepest cut since October 2004.