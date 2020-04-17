RBI Governor Announces LTRO 2.0, Reverse Repo Rate Cut to 3.75%
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, addressing the media amidst the steep fall in the rupee and the continuing volatility in financial markets, said that Reverse Repo Rate was being lowered by 25 basis points, from 4 percent to 3.75 percent.
He also announced LTRO-2.0 – a special facility to be provided to financial institutions such as Nabard, Sidbi and NHB, initially involving Rs 50,000 crore.
"Macro-economic environment has deteriorated since I last spoke to you," he said, adding that the RBI was monitoring everything closely. Foreign exchange continues to be robust, he said.
Automobile production and sales, as well as electricity demand, declined sharply in March, Das said. However, the agriculture and banking sectors were working normally, he added.
The rupee fell by 0.55 percent to a new record low of 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, losing over 30 percent since January.
This is the second time that the governor is addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from 25 March. The lockdown has been extended till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus, as the economy continues to take a hit.
On 27 March, RBI cut the repo rate by a record 75 basis points to a 15-year-low of 4.40 percent. It was the steepest cut since October 2004.
(With inputs from PTI.)
