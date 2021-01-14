RBI Forms Working Group to Develop & Regulate Digital Lending

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, 13 January, came up with a working group to develop and regulate digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile applications, Business Standard reported.

All aspects of digital lending activities in the regulated financial sector as well as by unregulated players will be studied by the Working Group so that a proper regulatory approach can be formed.

Online lending platforms/mobile lending apps’ recent popularity have raised serious concerns which have larger implications that need to be addressed, the RBI was quoted as saying by Business Standard.