Can Tonic Help After Patient Has Wasted Away? Rajan on Economy 

Government officials advocating the idea of injecting a stimulus package after India has fully contained the coronavirus pandemic are “underestimating the damage from a more shrunken and scarred economy” that the country could be left with, said former Reserve Bank of India Governor and notable economist Raghuram Rajan.

In a LinkedIn post, Rajan wrote that the news of India’s GDP falling by 23.9 percent in the first quarter of FY 2020-21 should “alarm us all” and that the drop will probably be worse when data estimates from the informal sector are made known.