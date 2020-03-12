PMC Bank Scam: 3 More, Including Former Director, Arrested

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police which is investigating alleged scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Thursday, 12 March, arrested three more persons including a former director.

With the arrest of Jasvinder Singh Banwait, Vishwanatha Shridhar Prabhu and Shripad Govind Jere on Thursday, the number of those arrested in the case reached 15.

Banwait was a director and member of the bank's Loan, Investment and Executive Committee when the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam involving Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) took place, an EOW official said.

Banwait was interrogated by EOW officials on Thursday at their office regarding loan facilities awarded by PMC Bank to HDIL group companies and efforts made by him to recover or regularise long-pending dues from the group, he said.