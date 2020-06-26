Petrol prices crossed the Rs 80-mark in Delhi on Friday, 26 June, a day after diesel breached the mark.As prices rose for the 20th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices reached Rs 80.13/litre (increase by 0.21) and Rs 80.19/litre (increase by Rs 0.17), respectively in Delhi on Friday. Only on Wednesday, the petrol price was not increased by the OMCs.The price of diesel remained more than that of petrol for the third consecutive day.According to news agency IANS, if the prices of petroleum products and crude continue the recent slide in the global markets, then petrol and diesel prices might start falling soon.Fuel prices have been increasing since 7 June when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days during the lockdown.Prices of transportation fuel were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on 16 March and there were few instances of price hike later only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.Diesel Price Crosses Rs 80-Mark in Delhi, Petrol at Rs 79.92(With inputs from ANI and IANS.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.