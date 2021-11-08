Paytm's Rs 18,300 Cr IPO, the Country's Biggest Ever, Opens for Subscription
The parent company, One97 Communications, is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150.
Digital payment company Paytm on Monday, 8 November, opened subscriptions for its Rs 18,300 crore share sale via Initial Public Offering (IPO) – the country's biggest ever.
The parent company, One97 Communications, is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150. The three-day share sale will terminate on 10 November.
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot, which consists of six shares, and bid for a maximum of 15 such lots.
Paytm's IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders that is priced at Rs 10,000 crore, as per an NDTV report.
As of 10:15 am on Monday, the Paytm IPO has received subscriptions 0.03 times with retail investors category booked 0.15x, BSE data indicated, as per a Livemint report.
Paytm's IPO is likely to be the largest in the country's history, surpassing Coal India's IPO in 2010, wherein the state-owned company had raised Rs 15,200 crore.
Paytm, as per a statement issued by the company, aims to employ the returns from the IPO for "Growing and strengthening our Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services."
(With inputs from NDTV and Livemint.)
