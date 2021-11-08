Paytm's Rs 18,300 Cr IPO, the Country's Biggest Ever, Opens for Subscription

Paytm's IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders that is priced at Rs 10,000 crore, as per an NDTV report.

As of 10:15 am on Monday, the Paytm IPO has received subscriptions 0.03 times with retail investors category booked 0.15x, BSE data indicated, as per a Livemint report.