Paytm Invalid for FASTag, Says NHAI: Check Full List of 32 Authorised Banks Here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has removed Paytm from the list of authorised banks to issue new FASTags. People must note down that they can no longer buy a FASTag using a Paytm. Instead, they should go for the 32 banks which have been approved valid by the NHAI for FASTag purchases. According to reports, NHAI has announced that people who have Paytm FASTags should surrender them and get new ones for uninterrupted travel.

People must remember that the Paytm FASTags will become non-functional from 29 February 2024. Some of the banks that have been declared authorised for FASTag purchase are State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, and more.