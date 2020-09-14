PAN-Aadhaar Link: Deadline, How to Link Online, SMS, Check Status
50.95 crore PAN cards have been issued till 29 June 2020 out of which only 32.71 crore are linked to Aadhaar.
A Permanent Account Number or PAN is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number to identify a taxpayer in India. All tax-related information of a person is regarded against this number which acts as a primary key to store the information. No two people can have the same number.
A PAN card, a physical card which contains the tax payers’ name, date of birthday, and photograph, is also allotted by the Income Tax Department whenever a PAN is issued. Your PAN Card is valid for lifetime because it is unaffected by any change in address.
Taxpayers are required to link their PAN cards to the Aadhaar by 31 March 2021 to avoid the inactivity of their PAN, as per the Centre’s guidelines.
How to Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Online
- The first step for linking your PAN to your Aadhaar is to visit the official Government website of the income tax e-filling department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- Upon reaching the website, enter your PAN card number
- Enter your exact Aadhaar number in the required field
- Fill up the name as per your the name on your Aadhaar card
- Click on the category ‘I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card’ if you have only year of birth in Aadhaar card.
- Click on the category ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’ if you are willing to validate your Aadhaar details to UIDAI.
- Further moving on you will find a ‘Captcha Code’ in which there will be an image with a code in it which you have to enter in the box given below or if a person is visually challenged then he/she will request OTP(One Time Password) category of the website.
- The last step is to click the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button to request to link Aadhaar with PAN card.
PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking Through SMS
- Send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.
- Follow the format: UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> Example: UIDPAN 123456789189 AHSLM2124M
How to Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status
- Check the online status of your PAN-Aadhaar card link from the Income Tax Department's website. You can also check it from clicking this link at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- By clicking this link you have to fill up the PAN and Aadhaar Card number to check the link Aadhaar status.
