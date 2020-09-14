PAN-Aadhaar Link: Deadline, How to Link Online, SMS, Check Status

A Permanent Account Number or PAN is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number to identify a taxpayer in India. All tax-related information of a person is regarded against this number which acts as a primary key to store the information. No two people can have the same number.

A PAN card, a physical card which contains the tax payers’ name, date of birthday, and photograph, is also allotted by the Income Tax Department whenever a PAN is issued. Your PAN Card is valid for lifetime because it is unaffected by any change in address.

According to an India TV report, 50.95 crore PAN cards have been issued till 29 June of which only, 32.71 crore are linked to Aadhaar.

Taxpayers are required to link their PAN cards to the Aadhaar by 31 March 2021 to avoid the inactivity of their PAN, as per the Centre’s guidelines.