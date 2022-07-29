Ola And Uber in Merger Talks; CEOs Met In San Francisco: Report

Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies are considering a potential merger, The Economic Times reported on Friday, 29 July.

Ola’s co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reportedly met top Uber executives in San Francisco, US recently. However, financial information about the upcoming deal is yet to be disclosed.

Although both companies had held conversations four years ago, when common investor Softbank pushed for a merger, a deal had not materialised. Following growth pangs that Ola and Uber have been facing in the recent months, the conversations have revived.

The two companies have been struggling to survive in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers.