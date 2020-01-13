Wadia Drops Defamation Cases, Including 3,000 Cr Suit Against Tata

Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew all defamation cases, including the Rs 3,000 crore suit for damages, against Tata group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant allowed Wadia to withdraw the petition after the apex court recorded that Tata and others had no intention to defame him (Wadia).

"In view of the statement made by Tata that there was no intention to defame Wadia, which is in accordance with the finding of the high court, the petitioner is hereby allowed to withdraw the present petition as well as the pending suit for damages," the bench said.

The top court told senior advocate CA Sundaram, appearing for Wadia, that court appreciates his client for the response.