'NSE Ex-COO Subramanian is the Himalayan Yogi': CBI to Court Amid Case Over Scam

Amid a probe into a co-location scam involving the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) top brass, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 11 March, told a Delhi court that the bourse’s former group operating officer Anand Subramanian was impersonating a 'Himalayan yogi' to influence the decisions of former MD Chitra Ramakrishna.

"He is an influential person. They think that they will hide after impersonating as the Himalayan Yogi, but we have caught them. They can hamper the investigation," the CBI stated in the court, news agency IANS reported.

Special Judge Sanjeev Agarwal, who was hearing a bail application filed by Subramanian, said, “You are the Himalayan Yogi. Living in the high reaches of the Himalayas with divine powers. CBI was in hibernation for four years. They suddenly woke up now. I don’t know why,” reported The Indian Express.