Which I-T Regime Should You Pick Post Budget 2020? Here’s a Guide
Thus spake Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before spelling out the new optional tax regime. The new rates, as mentioned by the FM, are significantly lower than the old ones.
The catch, however, is that taxpayers who opt for the new regime will have to forego a number of tax exemptions and deductions, including those on house rent, PF, health insurance, LTA and home loan.
So, what’s your best bet? To stick to the old regime? Or, to opt for the new one? The Quint crunches the numbers to give you an idea:
To start with, here’s a lowdown on how the old and new tax slabs look like:
Naturally, the benefits or the lack thereof under the new slabs will vary on a case-to-case basis. Here, The Quint breaks down the best case scenarios under both the regimes.
In Case of Exemptions Under Section 80C Only
The most common exemption availed by taxpayers is under Section 80C which includes investments in Provident Fund, National Pension Scheme, Life Insurance Premium etc.
A taxpayer can claim a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh of his/her total income under the section.
If, however, their taxable income is Rs 7.5 lakh and they avail of Section 80C, they will be taxed upon Rs 6 lakh. Here’s how the scenarios will play out under new and old regime:
SCENARIO 1: UNDER OLD REGIME
Under the old regime, of the total taxable income of Rs 6 lakh, no tax will be levied on an income up to Rs 2.5 lakh; a 5 percent tax will be levied for the next Rs 2.5 lakh and a 20 percent tax on the remaining Rs 1 lakh.
On top of this, a 4 percent cess will be levied on the total tax.
SCENARIO 2: UNDER NEW REGIME
Under the new regime, the taxpayer will not be able to avail of any exemption under Section 80C.
Now, since there is no tax in the new slab on an income up to Rs 5 lakh, the individual would pay a 10 percent tax on the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh of their income, while the 4 percent cess on total tax would remain.
Here’s how the calculations pan out for the other income slabs.
In Case of Exemptions Under Section 80C, 80D, Standard Deduction & House Loan
As made clear above, if the individual’s annual income is about Rs 7.5 lakh or more, they will be better off opting for the new tax regime, in case they are availing of exemption only under Section 80C.
However, the situation alters significantly, if they choose to avail of other common exemptions such as those provided under Section 80D (premium paid on medical insurance), standard deduction and house loan interests.
Similarly, if an individual's taxable income is Rs 7.5 lakh and they avail of the full exemption of Rs 4.5 lakh, here’s how the two scenarios ie, under the old and the new regime, will play out:
SCENARIO 1: UNDER OLD REGIME
Under the old regime, after exemption, the taxable income will come to be Rs 3 lakh and hence, the individual will not have to pay any tax.
SCENARIO 2: UNDER NEW REGIME
The individual will not be eligible to avail of any exemption. Thus, they will have to pay a 10 percent tax on the remaining Rs 3 lakh, beyond the non-taxable Rs 5 lakh slab.
Additionally, the individual is liable to pay a 4 percent cess on the total tax.
Here’s how the calculations pan out for the other income slabs.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )